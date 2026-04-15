There is an old political instinct: never let a good crisis go to waste. In the Arab-Israeli conflict, a parallel rule has often proved just as useful: never let a military defeat go to waste when it can be repackaged as a Jewish atrocity.

Few episodes expose this tactic more clearly than Deir Yassin. For decades, it has been cited as proof that the Jews drove Arabs from the land through massacre and terror. In the Palestinian Arab national narrative and in anti-Israel propaganda across the world, Deir Yassin became more than a battle. It became a symbol, a weapon, and a standing indictment of the Jewish state.

But the historical record tells a very different story. The charge was not built on truth. It was built on fabrication, exaggeration, and cynical political calculation.

That is what makes Professor Eliezer Tauber’s “The Massacre That Never Was: The Myth of Deir Yassin and the Creation of the Palestinian Refugee Problem" so critical. Tauber, a former dean at Bar-Ilan University and a leading scholar of Arab nationalism and the early Arab-Israeli conflict, dismantled the Deir Yassin myth piece by piece. Drawing on testimony from Jews and Arabs alike, and using records from 22 archives - Israeli, Palestinian Arab, British, American, United Nations, and Red Cross among them - he reconstructed the events in painstaking detail. His conclusion is devastating to the conventional narrative: there was no massacre.

That matters not only because historical truth matters, but because Deir Yassin helped establish a propaganda template that has echoed ever since. The pattern is now painfully familiar: a military setback is converted into a tale of Jewish barbarism; casualty figures are inflated; rape and mutilation are alleged; the story is broadcast internationally; and Israel is cast not as a nation under siege, but as a uniquely evil aggressor.

Deir Yassin was one of the earliest and most successful examples of this method. It did not end there. It became a model.

Deir Yassin was located southwest of Givat Shaul, near the western approaches to Jerusalem. It controlled several kilometers of the road from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, the city’s vital supply route. In the months following the United Nations partition resolution of November 29, 1947, Jerusalem came under growing siege. Arab forces and irregulars attacked Jewish convoys, cut roads, and helped bring the city to the brink of starvation. In that setting, Deir Yassin’s location gave it military importance far beyond its size.

Contrary to the mythology that followed, Deir Yassin was not a peaceful village living in idyllic coexistence with its Jewish neighbors. Tauber shows that tensions and violence long predated 1948. Relations between the village and nearby Jews included thefts, burglaries, armed attacks, and participation in anti-Jewish violence. In March 1914, villagers attacked Givat Shaul with guns, robbing and injuring residents. Arabs from Deir Yassin took part in the violence of 1929 and were involved in attacks on Jewish neighborhoods in Jerusalem. During the Arab revolt of 1936-1939, men from the village joined the anti-Jewish campaign, prompting British raids, weapons seizures, and arrests.

So no, Deir Yassin was not some innocent pastoral village suddenly descended upon by savage Jews. It sat on a critical military corridor and had a documented record of hostility.

When Jewish forces moved against the village in April 1948, the battle was part of the broader effort to break the siege of Jerusalem during Operation Nachshon. Tauber’s reconstruction shows a hard-fought, ten-hour battle involving Irgun and Lehi forces against armed resistance in a village where civilians were also present.

It was not a massacre. According to his findings, around 700 villagers were warned in advance and fled. About 200 were taken captive and later released in Arab Jerusalem. A total of 101 Arabs were killed, roughly a quarter of them active combatants, while most of the rest died in the course of battle. Jewish forces also suffered casualties.

That reality is nowhere near the infamous claim that 254 villagers were deliberately butchered. That number was not an innocent mistake. It was first spread for psychological warfare purposes and then eagerly seized upon by Arab leaders, who immediately recognized its propaganda value. Hussein Khalidi, the senior Arab authority in Jerusalem, reportedly said, “We must make the most of this." His assistant, Hazim Nusayba, later admitted that the leadership knowingly exaggerated the story because they were desperate to provoke Arab intervention and inflame public opinion.

The false reports of massacre, rape, and mutilation did enormous damage. They were not merely anti-Jewish libels. They also accelerated the flight of Arab civilians. Tauber argues that the Arab leadership in Jerusalem became one of the principal causes of the refugee problem because it spread atrocity stories it knew were false. In a society where rumors of violated female honor carried explosive force, those fabrications triggered panic and mass flight. One refugee survivor later said bluntly: “Dr. Hussein Fakhri al-Khalidi was the one who caused the catastrophe."

That is the bitter irony of Deir Yassin. A lie designed to demonize the Jews also inflicted lasting damage on the Arabs themselves.

The significance of Deir Yassin, then, is not limited to correcting one false story from 1948. Its deeper significance is that it exposed - and helped normalize - a political weapon that has been used ever since. A military loss could be rebranded as a moral victory. A failed Arab operation could be buried beneath accusations of Jewish savagery. Facts could be discarded, context erased, and emotion weaponized.

That is why Deir Yassin still matters. It was not just a lie. It was a prototype.

The playbook has changed very little. First comes an Arab defeat or a failed campaign. Then comes the immediate pivot to atrocity propaganda: inflated casualty figures, charges of deliberate slaughter, lurid stories designed to shock foreign audiences, and the systematic removal of all military context. Responsibility disappears. Arab decisions disappear. Terrorist strategy disappears. The Jews alone remain in the dock.

The objective is obvious: if you cannot win decisively on the battlefield, win in the court of public opinion. If you cannot destroy the Jews militarily, isolate them morally. If you cannot erase the Jewish state, turn it into a permanent defendant before the media, the academy, the NGOs, and the so-called enlightened world.

That is exactly why the Deir Yassin libel proved so valuable. It did not merely blacken Israel’s name in 1948. It taught Israel’s enemies that a fabricated or distorted story of Jewish cruelty could travel faster, farther, and deeper than the truth. It showed that blood libels did not die in medieval Europe; they were simply modernized, politicized, and repackaged for international consumption.

Professor Tauber’s achievement is therefore larger than setting one historical record straight. He shows conclusively that the “massacre" of Deir Yassin never happened. What happened was a battle. What followed was a lie. And that lie became one of the founding pillars of anti-Israel propaganda.

The lesson is as urgent now as it was then. Lies told in wartime do not remain confined to wartime. They harden into collective memory, become ideological doctrine, and then serve as justification for the next round of hatred. Deir Yassin was not merely a falsehood about the past. It was an early blueprint for the propaganda war still being waged against Israel today.

And that is the point many still refuse to confront: Deir Yassin was not the exception. It was the opening chapter in a strategy of demonization that continues to this day - a strategy in which Jewish self-defense is recast as Jewish evil, and in which too much of the world is still eager to believe the accusation before it ever bothers to examine the facts.

Dr. Alex Grobman is the senior resident scholar at the John C. Danforth Society, a member of the Council of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East, and on the advisory board of the National Christian Leadership Conference of Israel (NCLCI). He holds an MA and PhD in contemporary Jewish history from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.



