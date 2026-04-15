The community of Ma’oz Tzur, which was officially established only last week as part of the expansion of settlements in the Binyamin area, continues to progress rapidly: the first families have already moved in, development work is ongoing-and now the community is also marked and accessible on Israel’s digital road map.

The Binyamin Regional Council stated that “the appearance of Ma’oz Tzur on Waze is not just a technological update, but a clear statement: this new community is not a temporary point, but an integral part of the settlement map of the State of Israel."

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Ganz, said: “Binyamin is on the map-literally. This is not just a technical matter of an app, but an expression of the reality we are creating here: building, settling, and establishing facts on the ground. Ma’oz Tzur is another link in strengthening settlement in Binyamin-and we will continue to develop and expand our presence throughout the region."