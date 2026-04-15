Maoz Tzur
Maoz TzurSpokesperson

The community of Ma’oz Tzur, which was officially established only last week as part of the expansion of settlements in the Binyamin area, continues to progress rapidly: the first families have already moved in, development work is ongoing-and now the community is also marked and accessible on Israel’s digital road map.

The Binyamin Regional Council stated that “the appearance of Ma’oz Tzur on Waze is not just a technological update, but a clear statement: this new community is not a temporary point, but an integral part of the settlement map of the State of Israel."

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Ganz, said: “Binyamin is on the map-literally. This is not just a technical matter of an app, but an expression of the reality we are creating here: building, settling, and establishing facts on the ground. Ma’oz Tzur is another link in strengthening settlement in Binyamin-and we will continue to develop and expand our presence throughout the region."