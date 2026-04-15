The IDF has released audio recordings of radio communications between a battalion commander from the Givati Brigade and a combat helicopter pilot, demonstrating precise coordination of a strike carried out near troops in southern Lebanon.

As ground forces deepen their hold in southern Lebanon, the Air Force continues to provide close and continuous fire support.

The IDF today (Wednesday) published unusual recordings illustrating the direct and rapid communication between field commanders and attack helicopter pilots, aimed at destroying terror targets just meters away from the soldiers.

In the recording, the commander of the “Shaked" Battalion from the Givati Brigade is heard confirming the safety of his forces before the strike: “We are not in proximity, you are cleared to execute." The helicopter pilot responded: “Missile in the air."

After the first strike, the commander requested another strike on the same location. The pilot replied: “Executing." At the end of the strike, the commander confirmed over the radio: “Thank you very much, hit confirmed."