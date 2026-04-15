פעילות נחושה נגד חרם בבאר יעקב דוברות המשטרה

A serious cyberbullying incident has come to light in Be’er Ya’akov, where a 13-year-old student was targeted by a coordinated online campaign intended to humiliate and isolate him.

The case emerged after a complaint was filed with the Israel Police regarding the circulation of a fake “obituary notice" bearing the boy’s name. At the same time, a TikTok page was created under the caption “May his memory be a blessing," designed to intensify a social boycott and cause psychological harm.

Police acted swiftly, arresting two suspects shortly after the complaint was filed. Following questioning, both were released to house arrest as a full criminal investigation into the incident continues.

In a show of support, officers from the Ramla police station arrived at the boy’s high school the following morning. They greeted him at the entrance, offered encouragement, and personally escorted him to his classroom in front of fellow students.

As part of the response, police representatives also addressed students in his grade, explaining the legal consequences of online harassment and the lasting impact such behavior can have on both victims and perpetrators.

The police concluded with a message urging young people to take responsibility for their actions and choose a more positive path.