"הוא רצה רק קצת לנהוג" | השוטרים עצרו נהג - בן 10 דוברות המשטרה

Officers from the Central District Police Qassem Station prevented a severe tragedy on the roads when they uncovered a serious case of negligence and risk to human life.

During operational activity on an unpaved road near the Horashim Forest, police officers noticed a vehicle driving suspiciously.

When they stopped the car for inspection, the officers were shocked to find a 10-year-old boy behind the wheel. Sitting next to him in the passenger seat was the minor's father holding a toddler on his lap.

The officers also found that the vehicle's occupants were not wearing seatbelts, endangering themselves and other road users.

Asked to explain himself, the driver told the officers, "He just wanted to drive a bit, so let him."

The child and toddler were immediately transferred to the custody of their mother, who was called to the scene. The father, on the other hand, was detained for questioning at the police station due to his severe actions.

The police stressed that they "view this type of irresponsible behavior, the consequences of which could be fatal, very seriously, and will continue to act decisively against offenses that endanger lives on the roads."