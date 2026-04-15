A stabbing attack was thwarted on Wednesday at the Doron Valley Farm near the community of Revava in Samaria.

Thanks to the resourcefulness of an armed civilian who was at the scene, the incident ended with no injuries and the elimination of the terrorist.

A preliminary investigation found that the terrorist approached several Israeli civilians and began speaking to them in Hebrew. Those present, who felt threatened, asked him to leave.

The Arab did not heed the Israeli civilians' requests and eventually pulled out a knife to stab them.

One of the civilians reacted quickly, pulled out his personal firearm, and shot the terrorist, who was eliminated at the scene.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed the details of the incident, stating: "A short while ago, IDF soldiers were dispatched to the area adjacent to Revava following a report of a terrorist who arrived at the scene and attempted to conduct a stabbing attack in the area."