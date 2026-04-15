Israel and Lebanon continue to engage in indirect negotiations aimed at easing tensions along their shared border, amid ongoing hostilities involving the Hezbollah terror organization.

Diplomatic sources indicate that the talks have centered on proposals to restore stability and prevent further escalation. Efforts have reportedly focused on reinforcing security arrangements and addressing the presence of Hezbollah operatives near the border.

When questioned on French participation in the negotiations, Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter said, “I hope we won’t have to make a concerted effort, but we certainly don’t want the French anywhere near these negotiations. We like to keep the French as far away as possible from pretty much everything, but particularly when it comes to peace negotiations. They’re not needed. They’re not a positive influence, particularly not in Lebanon."