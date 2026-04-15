Captivity survivors Agam Berger and Omri Miran took part in the March of the Living ceremony held at the ruins of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp in Poland. Berger and Miran lit a torch together with Rabbi Shmuel Slotki, who lost his two sons, Noam and Yishai Slotki, on October 7th, and Holocaust survivor Irene Shashar.

At the March of the Living ceremony in Auschwitz marking Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, captivity survivors and a bereaved father were among those who lit memorial torches, delivering personal remarks reflecting on loss, faith, and resilience.

Captivity survivor Agam Berger spoke of the strength she drew from her beliefs during her time in captivity.

“I, Agam Berger, chose the path of faith. It was my faith - my belief - that carried me through the days of fear and uncertainty in captivity.

The Eternity of Israel will not lie, the people of Israel live and endure!"

Captivity survivor Omri Miran, who was abducted from his home on Kibbutz Nahal Oz and held hostage for 738 days, dedicated his torch to victims of past and recent atrocities.

“I, Omri Miran, was abducted from my home on Kibbutz Nahal Oz and held hostage for 738 days. I light this torch in memory of the Jews murdered in the Holocaust and in memory of the more than 1,400 men, women and children slaughtered by Islamic terrorists on October 7th.

May their memory be blessed forever and ever, Amen!"

Rabbi Shmuel Slotki, who lost his two sons, Noam and Yishai, on October 7th, lit a torch as part of the IDF delegation.

“As a rabbi in Israel’s army reserves, accompanying the IDF delegation to the March of the Living. I light this torch as a father grieving for his sons and as the great-grandson of a large family that perished in this land and in this place. I know you join me in praying for the safety of all members of the Israel Defense Forces and a successful military operation."

Holocaust survivor Irene Shashar noted that dozens of survivors and Israeli hi-tech representatives were unable to attend the event.

She said, “50 more Holocaust survivors from Israel were meant to be with us here today, along with hundreds of people from the world of Israeli hi-tech who funded our journey."

She added, “My heart is with my brothers and sisters, the Israeli holocaust survivors and hi-tech representatives who weren’t able to come, in hopes of marching together next year."

Referring to recent events, she stated, “From the tragedy of October 7th, 2023, to the war with Iran and its proxies, Israel has endured a long and painful period of conflict. Yet, despite everything, we stand here, proud and tall. That is our spirit: We are dedicated to life. That is simply who we are."

She concluded, “I am proud and moved, together with you, to light this torch in the name of the State of Israel, whose people are the epitome of human strength and dignity. Despite all obstacles, our will and our spirit carry us forward."