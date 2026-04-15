Duvi Honig is Founder/CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce.





In a moment that would be laughable, Iran has been elevated to a position within a United Nations body overseeing human rights-enabled and voted in by Western nations that claim to champion those very values.



Seriously?



A government that openly calls for the destruction of the Western world and violates every basic human rights tenet is now entrusted with shaping global standards. A regime that claims to protect its people while turning against them-murdering over 40,000 of its own citizens in just days of protests-now sits in judgment of others.



Let’s not forget-this is a country actively seeking nuclear weapons while calling America the “Great Satan" and openly threatening the West.



Meanwhile, Israel-a democracy fighting a war against terrorism since October 7th-is scrutinized at every turn, condemned by the same international community, despite eliminating similar numbers of terrorists over the course of a prolonged war. The double standard is staggering.



This is not just hypocrisy. It is a collapse of moral clarity.



But what’s even more troubling is not Iran’s presence-it’s how it got there.



Dozens of countries, including leading Western democracies such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany, enabled this outcome. These are nations that speak constantly about values-democracy, human rights, and global responsibility - yet when faced with a defining moment, chose political convenience over moral truth.



Shame on them.



Because this is not neutrality. This is complicity.



And the contradiction doesn’t stop there.



Some of these very same countries have, at critical moments, restricted or blocked U.S. military access to their airspace-hesitating to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the United States when it comes to real security commitments. Yet somehow, they find the resolve to elevate Iran into positions of global moral authority while castigating Israel for fighting evil.



Think about that contrast.



Hesitation when it comes to defense. Confidence when it comes to legitimizing regimes like Iran.



This is not just inconsistent-it is dangerous.



The uncomfortable truth is that many of these nations are no longer acting out of strength, but out of fear-fear of confrontation, fear of escalation, fear of domestic political consequences.



This is exactly what President Trump stood against-calling out global hypocrisy and refusing to let fear dictate leadership-while too many others ran toward the nearest exits.



We need leadership. And leadership is not about comfort. It is about courage. It is about standing up when it matters most, not when it is convenient.



Those who cannot stand up for truth-who choose silence out of fear of retaliation or loss at the polls-should resign.



Instead of confronting tyranny, they accommodate it.

Instead of isolating abusers, they legitimize them.

Instead of defending values, they dilute them until those values mean nothing at all.



This is how institutions rot-from within.



The United Nations was founded in the aftermath of World War II to prevent the very atrocities we are now watching it normalize. It was meant to stand as a moral compass for the world-not a political playground where regimes with horrific records are handed legitimacy.



Yet today, moral clarity has been replaced with moral confusion. Principles have been traded for politics.



When dictators are allowed to judge freedom, the system itself becomes a farce.



And the consequences are not theoretical.



Every dissident silenced, every citizen oppressed, every victim of regimes like Iran now sees a world that not only failed to defend them, but handed their oppressors a seat at the table of “human rights."



What message does that send?



It tells the world that power matters more than principle.

That fear overrides justice.

That the guardians of freedom are no longer willing to guard it.



If Western nations continue down this path, they will not only weaken global institutions-they will erode their own credibility beyond repair.



Because leadership is not measured by speeches or statements. It is measured by decisions.



And this decision speaks volumes. If Iran is fit to judge human rights, then the charade is over.



President Trump should say it plainly-move the UN headquarters to Tehran.



At least then, the world would no longer have to pretend.



Humanity is watching. And history will remember who stood up-and who chose to look away.