Omri Rolls, founder of the Consciousness Intelligence Center (CIC) Israel, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on the consciousness battlefield in the current war.

"The Consciousness Intelligence Center was founded at the beginning of the war in October 2023 in order to create a large amount of intelligence about the international arena. We are creating intelligence in 147 languages about the enemies of the Jewish people abroad. This includes campaigns against Israel or Jewish bots, delegitimization in the financial sphere and the legal sphere, and antisemitism - not in the physical sense, but in other forms," he explains.

Rolls continues to say that, "This includes influencers, mayors of certain cities, and others who are literally behaving as enemies of the Jewish people or attempting to attack Israel in many different ways. We are here because the mission of intelligence forces is to understand the enemy, to understand the rival, the people who are against us, and to ensure, first of all, that we protect our interests, and second, that we protect our brothers abroad, which is very important to all of us."

In the discussion on truth versus lies, truth versus fake, Rolls adds that CIC deals a lot in hi-tech, because "the mission of our life is to bring the power of the intelligence community and the Israeli hi-tech industry, the startup nation, into the international arena, into this struggle that exists in so many languages and communities. Many communities are suffering from this. One of the most unbelievable things is that our brothers abroad, the Jewish people abroad, realize that something happening in the Middle East will reach them in the street, on campuses in the US, or in other countries abroad. Now look at the situation in Europe. Look at the situation in the US, especially among younger generations."

He believes that CIC is not "necessarily trying to convince people or change their minds. We can try, but if someone is extremely pro-Palestinian or anti-Israeli, it is probably not possible to change their mind. However, there is still a large group in the middle. That is the first point. The second point is accountability. Those who attack Israel or attempt to harm Israel’s interests abroad, or attack Jewish communities, must pay a price for their actions. We need to understand that we are in a post-truth age, meaning the battle over truth will not become easier over time. We are in an era where artificial intelligence creates more content than humans do."

"Therefore," he adds, "we must ensure accountability in many ways and be highly creative. It is important for us to think outside the box and find solutions. We have amazing projects and an archive of work that we have done. One example is our 'Crime and Punishment' tool, which won first place globally in technology against hate crime, online hate crime, and antisemitism, competing against 480 other ventures from 25 different countries."

Rolls describes how "this project collects data from the network and identifies evidence against people who cross the line between legal and illegal activity in three levels. First, the institutional level, for example, institutional rules where someone attacks a group within an institution. Second, the civil level, where someone attacks you personally, but not at the criminal level. Third, of course, the criminal level. The tool collects evidence from all over the network, including photos, text, audio, and video, and organizes it into evidence files. When you automate evidence files, you have a lot of files and even if not all of them are legally usable, they are still important because they force institutions or legal systems to respond to your case."

“Of course, this is just one example;" Rolls says. “We have many other projects. The Consciousness Intelligence Center is a hub of creativity and thinking outside the box, bringing the best talent available in Israel. Many people have come to us from different places, including Unit 8200 and the hi-tech industry. It is a consensus-building effort, and it is remarkable to see."

In the current battlefield of fighting with Iran, Rolls emphasizes that "we need to understand Iran and the entire eastern side of the world as masters of consciousness engineering. They have written the guide on how to engineer consciousness. We can see it in Hamas, we can see it in Russia, and we can see it in Iran. It began with surprise - three surprises for the Iranian regime. First in September when we eliminated Nasrallah, second in June in Operation Rising Lion, and the third right now when we surprised them for the third time."

"Beyond that, they control the network, traditional media, and television in Iran. We are not receiving visual materials from Iran, and this is extraordinary. It has never been like this before. In Lebanon, Gaza, and Yemen, we receive massive amounts of footage from phones during attacks. But in Iran, we are not receiving it."

He continues to say that, "For President Trump and for Benjamin Netanyahu, it is very difficult to explain the scale of what is happening, because when the US government says it attacked 13,000 targets in Iran but there is almost no visual material to support it, it becomes very difficult in a post-truth age."

He believes that President Trump "is the best friend the Jewish people could ever have in the White House. President Trump is a master of consciousness. He is a master of fighting with the media, looking at his language toward The New York Times and traditional media. It is all designed with a very specific strategy to create something difficult for many of us to understand. All governments work like this - they are the best at it. For us, it is the best time to achieve as much as we can. He is the best friend the Jewish people could ever have."

"If you look at it: almost 60% of the US army is currently in the Middle East, and at the same time, the State Department and the Justice Department are suing Harvard University for hundreds of millions of dollars while also fighting antisemitism. This is amazing.

"More than that, President Trump has appointed people such as Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun in the State Department in a special department to fight antisemitism. His connection to the Jewish people is extraordinary and unprecedented. We must use this time because it may not return."

Regarding Holocaust Remembrance Day, that was marked this week, Rolls says that "it is also important to understand that the battlefield of consciousness is deeply connected to antisemitism. It works together. We can speak philosophically and say anti-Israel and antisemitism are the same, but they are not exactly the same. There are IHRA definitions we can discuss, but in practical terms, there are enemies abroad in Europe and the US, and they must pay for it."

"We are not in a position where we can ignore this. We are a country - the startup nation - with no limits. We can achieve everything if we know how to work together. This is extremely important. And how do you work together? First, by understanding that we have many enemies and that we cannot afford not to work together, even though we are Jewish," Rolls concludes.