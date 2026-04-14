The IDF warned this evening (Tuesday) of the possibility that the Hezbollah terrorist organization will significantly increase its attacks on the State of Israel in the near future.

"Following a situational assessment, and as part of recent developments, an increase in fire from Lebanon is possible, likely targeting northern Israel," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.

The IDF emphasized that, at this stage, the public should remain vigilant, act responsibly while continuing to adhere to the Home Front Command’s protective guidelines.

Should there be any changes in the situational assessment, the public will be updated accordingly.

"The IDF is prepared to operate both defensively and offensively," the miltary stated.