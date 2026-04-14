One of the central underground tunnel routes that was dismantled IDF Spokesman

Troops from the 205th Brigade and Yahalom troops, under the command of the 252nd Division, are operating in the northern Gaza Strip, east of the Yellow Line, to clear the area of terrorist infrastructure.

Over the past weekend, the troops dismantled four underground tunnel routes with a total length of approximately 800 meters that were used by the Hamas terrorist organization. Within the underground tunnel routes, the troops located living quarters, equipment for prolonged stays, mines, and materials used by Hamas to prepare explosive devices against our troops.

IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire framework and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.

IDF soldiers in Gaza IDF Spokesman

IDF soldiers in Gaza IDF Spokesman