Soldiers of the Nahal Brigade combat team, under the command of the 162nd Division, continue targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon.

During operations, the soldiers, in coordination with the Air Force, dismantled dozens of Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites, including anti-tank positions, observation posts, and weapons storage facilities.

During searches in the area, several weapons belonging to Hezbollah were located inside a civilian home, including Kalashnikov rifles, magazines, and military vests.