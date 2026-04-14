When Holocaust survivor Aryeh Goldberg passed away, he left his son, Tzachi, his gold Patek Phillippe watch. On opening the box, Tzachi found an old black and white photo of two women hidden behind the watch.

Searching the Yad Vashem Central Database of Shoah Victim's Names for information about the two unknown women in the picture, Tzachi was astonished to discover a Page of Testimony for a woman named Chaya Holzberg Goldberg and her two daughters, signed by Tzachi's father.

Further research uncovered his father’s Holocaust secret - before the War, Aryeh had been married to Chaya with whom he had two daughters, only for the girls and their mother to be cruelly murdered during the Holocaust.

For more than 60 years, Yad Vashem has been working tirelessly to uncover the names of victims and their stories. Even today new information comes to light.



For more information about The Central Database of Shoah Victims' Names http://bit.ly/2XcYv4j