World Zionist Organization Chairman Yaakov Hagoel called for increased immigration to Israel in light of the growing antisemitism around the world.

Hagoel spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at Yad Vashem on Tuesday, Holocaust Remembrance Day, and noted that Jew-hatred has never ceased. "We are at war and are crushing our enemies, this time as a strong and independent state that can reach everywhere. It was a difficult year for the Jews of the world, with over 20 murdered in antisemitic incidents. It isn't easy to be a Jew today outside of Israel, and we want to send support to our brothers in the diaspora and remind everyone that the home of the entire Jewish nation is here in Israel."

According to Hagoel, "It is indeed difficult to walk the streets wearing Jewish symbols; we see pressure on the people of Israel, but we are strong and know how to lift our head with Jewish pride."

He also mentioned the sense of a connection to the Jewish people and Israel that many have gained since the October 7th Massacre. "Since October 7th, we have witnessed a Jewish Renaissance; more people want to be connected to the State of Israel and the people of Israel, and to be part of the Zionist ethos. We need to turn this crisis into an opportunity. Since October 7th, despite the war, about 60 thousand olim have arrived in Israel. I expect that after the war, many Jews will make aliyah, and according to our estimates, in the coming years, the majority of the world's Jews will be living in Israel.