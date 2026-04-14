Ten IDF soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade were wounded on Monday night in an intense close-quarters confrontation with Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Bint Jbeil, the IDF's main area of operation over the past few days.

Forces from the Paratroops Brigade 101st Battalion operated in the town, which is a strategic Hezbollah stronghold. During the operation, the troops encountered a squad of terrorists at very close range, and a fierce and prolonged gun battle ensued.

Three soldiers were severely wounded, another was moderately wounded, and six other soldiers suffered minor injuries.

Immediately following the exchange of fire, a complex evacuation mission ensued. Some of the wounded were evacuated via IAF helicopters, while the others were evacuated by vehicle to the border and from there to the hospital. The soldiers' families were notified.