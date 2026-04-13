IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment and continued operational planning on Monday for Iran and additional arenas with the General Staff Forum.

“As we sit and plan the continuation of the operation in which we are currently engaged, on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, I cannot help but reflect on the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces and on us, and on the magnitude of the historic responsibility resting on our shoulders during this time," Zamir remarked.

He continued: "On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, we are discussing the reinforcement of our high level of readiness and our preparations for the continuation of the campaign. Eighty-one years have passed since the end of the Second World War. From a persecuted and defenseless people, we are now fighting a major and consequential campaign to remove existential threats from the State of Israel and the Jewish people."

According to the Chief of Staff, "We are facing a multi-arena operation, unprecedented in the history of our people and among nations, against enemies with whom we share borders alongside distant enemies seeking to destroy us. We are defeating Iran and its proxies; we have struck them hard and dismantled their military capabilities."

"The regime in Iran, which called and acted for our destruction, is a cruel dictatorship - we were not deterred by it. We stood firm in defense of our fate and struck them."

Zamir reflected on the magnitude of the day: "Today, the Jewish people have a powerful defensive force against those who seek to destroy us. We will not be deterred by our enemies. Our fate is in our hands. This evening, more than ever, it is appropriate that we remember the six million, and alongside that, remember the historic privilege we have been given to defend the Jewish people with strength."

"I look at the excellent group here, I look at IDF soldiers in the air, on land, at sea, and across all branches, and I am proud of you - the highest-quality, unprecedented, and strongest defensive force in Jewish history."

The Chief of Staff concluded by reiterating: “On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day-the message from here is clear and unequivocal: We will not be deterred! We will look every threat in the eye and eliminate it in advance."