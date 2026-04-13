As the State of Israel marks 78 years of independence, President Isaac Herzog will confer the “Presidential Medal of Honor" upon the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, in recognition of his consistent and outspoken commitment to the State of Israel since assuming office in 2023.

President Milei has demonstrated unwavering support for Israel on the international stage, stood alongside the families of the hostages, and has expressed a deep connection to the Jewish people and its heritage. Through his policies, he has positioned Argentina as a key ally of Israel, including through clear diplomatic and security measures and his decision to relocate the Argentine Embassy to Jerusalem, reflecting a profound commitment to Israel’s security and its standing in the international community.

He acts out of a deep personal commitment to the State of Israel and to the fight against antisemitism. During his visit, President Milei is due to light a torch at the official Independence Day state ceremony and inaugurate the Argentine Embassy in Jerusalem.

The Israeli Presidential Medal will be presented by the President of Israel during the upcoming visit of the President of Argentina to Israel. The ceremony will take place at the President’s Residence. Further details will be provided in due course.

The Advisory Committee to the President of Israel on the “Presidential Medal of Honor," chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Dr. Yoram Danziger, unanimously recommended that the President confer the Presidential Medal of Honor upon President Milei. Notice of the decision was conveyed to the President of Argentina through the Argentine Ambassador to Israel by the Director-General of the Office of the President ​​​​​​​​​​​

The President accepted the recommendation and stated: “As early as the beginning of 2024, just a few months after the October 7th massacre, President Milei chose to make his first state visit as president to the State of Israel while a war was still underway. Together, we toured Kibbutz Nir Oz and together we wept at the sight of the destruction. Faced with the profound grief and trauma experienced by all of Israeli society, the President of Argentina offered courageous friendship and genuine partnership at some of the most difficult moments we have ever known.

“At a time when one campaign follows another and turning one’s back on Israel has become more prevalent than ever, President Milei represents bold leadership and pursues a clear and unequivocal policy of standing with the State of Israel, as an ardent Zionist, through thick and thin. He holds a warm place in his heart for the people of Israel, and I have therefore seen fit to honor all of his efforts on our behalf."