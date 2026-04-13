The Chief Rabbinate Council of Israel adopted a special resolution on Monday to express thanks for "the great miracles that we see during these times."

The President of the Rabbinate Council, Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber, read the resolution during a session of the council.

In the resolution, the council thanks the Prime Minister, IDF soldiers, and US President Donald Trump "for being eloquent ambassadors for the defense of the people of Israel," and wishes them great success.

"The Chief Rabbinate Council sees the providence of the one who sits in heaven over his nation who sits in the Holy Land, and gives thanks for the miracles that we see during these difficult days of war," the resolution states.

The council commended the soldiers and commanders of the IDF "for fighting with dedication and for standing steadfast for our brothers, the entire House of Israel," and sent support to the Prime Minister and ministers "who guide the policy of protecting the people."

The council sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the war: "Both families of IDF soldiers gave their lives for the nation and land, and for the families who lost their loved ones in attacks that aimed to harm the citizens of Israel." They also prayed for the recovery of the wounded.

Additionally, the council thanked US President Donald Trump, "and all those who surround him who defend our land and the world, as well as the soldiers of the US Military who are also in full cooperation with Israeli soldiers fighting against evil and wickedness."

The resolution concludes with a prayer, "May the blessing be granted: 'And I put peace in the Land of Israel and the world, and eternal joy on all its inhabitants."