תיעוד: חיסול מחבל באמצעות רחפן בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers from the Commando Brigade are continuing targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon in order to strengthen the forward defensive posture and remove threats to Israeli civilians.

Yesterday (Sunday), IDF soldiers located and eliminated three armed terrorists using advanced surveillance equipment. The terrorists were identified en route to carry out an imminent attack against IDF troops and were subsequently eliminated in a precise aerial strike.

In an additional incident, IDF soldiers located a terrorist cell that was planning to attack IDF soldiers operating in the area using explosive drones. Shortly afterward, one of the terrorists was identified and eliminated in a precise IDF drone strike.

In addition, IDF soldiers identified a loaded launcher aimed at Israeli territory and destroyed it in a precise drone strike.