In the past 28 years, over 4,100 Jewish singles found their marriage partner through a single platform - and the numbers behind how they connected defy every assumption in Jewish dating. Most singles today are trapped in a world of split-second dismissals based on a single photo. On this platform, 65% of all marriages were initiated by the woman - and 77% of those couples were living in different cities, states, or countries when they first reached out to each other. What you're about to read may permanently change how you think about finding your Jewish soulmate.

Going Beyond The Swipe

Many singles today have quietly walked away from the swiping world of online dating. At JWed.com, this comes as no surprise.

Launched 28 years ago, JWed's very purpose has always been to create as non-dismissive a dating environment as possible for Jewish singles. It promotes a smooth user experience while avoiding an interface where the singular basis for every decision is a single photo.

Each JWed profile is as unique as the person behind it. JWed empowers members through innovative tools to build richly multidimensional profiles that maximize genuine engagement with potential matches.

Derek Saker, Co-Founder and CEO of JWed, says "We always found it alarming that with many dating platforms, singles often spent more time deciding which peanut butter to purchase than the time invested in creating a meaningful profile!"

In today's Jewish dating world, everyone needs to put their best foot forward - but not everyone finds it natural to market themselves. Some express themselves more easily in writing, others through audio, and some through personal insights. JWed's unique profile tools allow every single to present a one-of-a-kind, holistic picture of themselves - in whichever way speaks to them.

From VoiceIntro - where members add an audio introduction to their profile - to FriendsIntro, where a member can invite others to post positive reflections about them - JWed's features ensure every single goes far beyond the generic and dismissive.

Adam from Miami, who met his wife Shani from San Diego on JWed, comments "What I found most inviting about Shani's profile was her hilarious audio - full of wit and good humor! It's such a key part of who Shani is, which immediately grabbed my attention, and which I would otherwise have never known from generic profiles out there."

JWed Married Coupleצילום: ללא

Going Beyond Old Thinking

Over 65% of JWed marriages are ones where the woman made the first move. In the Jewish dating world - and particularly in traditional and observant communities - this is especially significant.

At JWed, Jewish women of all backgrounds feel empowered to take the initiative, and do not simply wait to be found.

Adinah, who met her now-husband Josh on JWed, shares "When I saw Josh's interesting profile, and that he had only recently joined, I decided there was no way I was going to wait and messaged him first!" Adinah and Josh have been married for 3 years and have two wonderful young children.

Going Beyond Local

The focus for JWed members is finding their true Jewish soulmate - not just the best available option within driving distance.

Derek Saker met his own wife, Devorah, on JWed. He was living in New York; she was in London. Their marriage reflects a platform-wide reality: almost 77% of JWed marriages are between singles who lived in different cities, states, or countries at the time they first connected.

Take Dinah, who had recently moved to Israel from the U.S. to Jerusalem, and Michael, who lived in London. Both had been dating for some time, and neither had looked much beyond the walls of Jerusalem or across the Atlantic Ocean.

Then, as Dinah shares "When I saw Michael's profile, his insights, Jewish outlook, and the lovely photos with his niece and nephews - even though he was in the U.K. - I decided to reach out to him." It turned out Michael was already seriously considering such a move, and flew out to meet Dinah in Israel after just a few weeks of communication. Dinah and Michael have been married for just under a year, and now live in Modi'in.

JWed Married Coupleצילום: ללא

Going Beyond Just Numbers

At JWed, every new registrant is hand-screened - and more profiles are rejected each day than are approved. It's not only about authenticity. Every profile must be meaningful - because a meaningful profile serves the member's own best interests most of all.

The emphasis is on quality, marriage-minded Jewish singles - not mere volume of members.

JWed has tens of thousands of approved members of all ages, locations, and Jewish backgrounds. From Hassidic to Reform, from New York to Jerusalem and everything in-between - the common denominator is a sincere desire for a committed, lasting relationship.

JWed has been producing verified Jewish marriages for 28 years. With 4,100 couples already found, and tens of thousands of approved marriage-minded Jewish singles across all ages, backgrounds, and locations - there has never been a better time to go beyond the swipe.