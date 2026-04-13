As Yom HaShoah begins this evening, former Arkansas governor and US ambassador Mike Huckabee posted a message on X honoring the memory of Holocaust victims.

In his statement, he called on the public to remember the six million Jewish men, women, and children murdered by the Nazis, describing the Holocaust as a systematic attempt to annihilate the Jewish people.

Huckabee’s message joins global commemorations marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, a solemn occasion dedicated to honoring victims and reaffirming the commitment to fight antisemitism and prevent future atrocities.