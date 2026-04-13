In the shadow of the war in Gaza, severe violence against Jews in the West surged in 2025, according to Tel Aviv University’s annual antisemitism report. During the year, 20 Jews were murdered in four attacks-the highest toll in over three decades. Many countries also saw increases in physical assaults such as beatings and stone-throwing. Overall incident data (including vandalism, threats, and online harassment) varied by country, but in all Western states levels remained significantly higher than in 2022, before the Gaza war.

Prof. Uriya Shavit, the report’s editor-in-chief, warned that antisemitic incidents risk becoming a normalized reality. He noted that while activity peaked after October 7 and then declined, that trend did not continue in 2025, and severe violence has risen sharply, reflecting broader patterns in crime where minor offenses can escalate when not addressed.

The report, published annually since 2001 and widely cited worldwide, draws on law enforcement data, Jewish communities, media reports, and field research.

Australia recorded particularly severe figures, including the Hanukkah attack near Sydney in which 15 Jews were murdered. Total incidents rose slightly to 1,750 in 2025, and post-war periods also saw increases compared with 2024. Canada rose to 6,800 incidents, while Britain increased to 3,700, with a sharp post-war surge. France saw a decline in total incidents, though violent cases rose. Germany also declined overall, but violent incidents fell only slightly. Belgium saw increases in both total incidents and assaults.

In the United States, New York and Chicago both saw overall declines, though late 2025 showed increases and some rises in violent incidents. U.S. data is based mainly on police reports, likely undercounting minor cases and online harassment.

The report criticizes the Israeli government’s response, arguing it has been ineffective and at times counterproductive, and calls for restructuring efforts through embassies and consulates.

A study in the report found many attackers acted alone, often from far-right or anti-Zionist Islamist backgrounds, with diverse demographics and a high rate of unemployment.

In smaller countries, trends were mixed: increases in Mexico, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, and Bulgaria, and declines in South Africa and Chile.

Prof. Irwin Cotler said antisemitism has reached unprecedented levels, with Jews in Canada disproportionately targeted in hate crimes.

Dr. Carl Yonker warned of rising antisemitism across political extremes and growing normalization of extremist views online, particularly in the United States.

The report also includes an interview with Holocaust scholar Prof. Christopher Browning and a review of antisemitism in Western healthcare systems.