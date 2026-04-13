A rare handwritten notebook by Rabbi Abraham Isaac HaCohen Kook (also known as HaRav Kook or by the Hebrew acronym Hara'ayah), Israel's first Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi, titled “Notebook 13" or “the first notebook of Jaffa," is set to be auctioned on the Bidspirit platform.

The original manuscript, spanning 374 densely written pages, documents Rabbi Kook’s encounter with the Land of Israel in 1904. Written between 1904 and 1905, the notebook reflects a pivotal turning point in his life and thought. Within its pages, scholars can trace a shift from the structured, analytical style of his European writings to a more turbulent, poetic, and mystical language. Unlike his published works, which underwent editing and refinement, the notebook preserves what researchers describe as a raw “stream of consciousness" straight from his pen.

הפנקס צילום: באדיבות המצלם

One of the highlights of the manuscript is the autograph version of the famous “Eulogy in Jerusalem" delivered after the death of Theodor Herzl. In Rabbi Kook’s original handwriting, the text captures the precision with which he articulated the tension between the concepts of “Messiah son of Joseph" and “Messiah son of David." Scholars believe this is the very notebook he held with both hands while delivering his eulogy for Herzl at the Anglo-Palestine Bank hall in Jaffa.

The notebook’s significance also lies in its unfiltered nature. Over the years, certain passages were omitted from printed editions of Rabbi Kook’s writings for various reasons. This manuscript, however, presents a complete and uncensored source, revealing deep philosophical explorations of Baruch Spinoza’s teachings and possible reconciliations, reflections on Christianity and the figure of Jesus, and personal meditations on faith and doubt.

The auction, which also includes items from the collection of researcher Rabbi David Kaminitzky, raises broader questions about cultural heritage: should a spiritual asset of this magnitude remain in private hands, or should national institutions compete to acquire it?

The opening bid has been set at $18,000 to encourage broad participation, though estimates suggest it could fetch a significantly higher price. The notebook also contains handwritten annotations by Rabbi Kook’s son, Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook. The sale is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28.