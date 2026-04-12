Yesterday (Saturday), IDF troops under the Southern Command, together with the ISA, eliminated an armed Hamas terrorist cell that approached the Yellow Line and planned to carry out an imminent terror attack against IDF troops operating in the central Gaza Strip.

Following intelligence assessments, it was determined that during the strike, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Ali Sami Mohammad Shakra, a Hamas Nukhba platoon commander, who infiltrated the State of Israel during the October 7 massacre and took part in the abduction of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alon Ohel, Eliya Cohen, and Or Levy from a bomb shelter in Re’im.

Mohammad Fuad Jaser Sayyid with Avinatan Or IDF Spokesperson

Furthermore, during the strike, the IDF eliminated Mohammad Mabhouh, a regional company commander in Hamas’ al-Bureij Battalion, and the terrorist Mohammad Fuad Jaser Sayyid. Both terrorists took part in the holding of Avinatan Or in Hamas captivity.

The IDF now reveals a photo of Mohammad Fuad Jaser Sayyid, a Hamas platoon commander, alongside Avinatan Or during his captivity in a Hamas tunnel.

Additionally, during the strike, additional Hamas Nukhba terrorists were eliminated, including terrorists who operated to launch rockets toward the State of Israel.