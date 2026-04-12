The Jewish world currently finds itself experiencing an ever-changing environment. Leaders and individuals are grappling with how to interpret the moment and are considering the best way to react to the challenges. On one side, traditional advocacy-personified by the ADL, AJC and others-insists on the consistent, well-funded confrontation of antisemitism wherever it rears its head. On the other, thinkers like Bret Stephens and Ben Shapiro suggest that the "war" on Jew-hatred is a losing battle. Stephens argues for a "pivot to the positive," focusing on Jewish excellence and internal institution-building, while Shapiro, in a recent speech over Passover, bluntly suggested that the best response to digital hate is a middle finger and a commitment to continued personal success.

The truth behind both of these poles is that both are true: while Jew-hatred may be an insurmountable constant of history, the Jewish community has a responsibility to do all that they can to combat it-not because victory is guaranteed, but because the Jewish people owe it to themselves and their children to never accept defeat. The best way to fight back is through organizing the “community" for action online, offline, and in the political realm.

The question is no longer whether we should fight, but how. The answer lies in a radical recommitment to organized action. In the 21st century, influence is a byproduct of coordination. Others have learned this and the Jewish community must learn this to create impact that matters. The Jewish community must move beyond sporadic reactions to crises and toward a PERMANENT state of mobilization.

Effective advocacy requires strong coordination with local and national governments. However, government relations are only as strong as the boots on the ground. Organizing physically-for security, for rallies, and for civic presence-ensures that a visible, unified community backs the people’s “voice".

Organizing on social media doesn't just mean "reporting" posts; it means creating networks of individuals who act in concert to amplify truth and drown out manipulation. If hate is bottdriven, the response must be technologically sophisticated and organized

The very tools used against the community should be used to empower it. An organized community can use digital platforms for everything from rapid-response messaging to boosting micro-influencers who promote messages of truth, turning frustrations into collective power while the bi-product is empowerment.

The Danger of the Defensive Crouch

The temptation to "circle the wagons" is understandable. At a time when social media acts as a force multiplier for lies, half-truths, and misplaced grievances, the sheer volume of hate can feel like a lost cause. For the average person, social media appears as a breeding ground of convenient scapegoating and bot-driven manipulation. However, adopting a purely defeatist attitude is a luxury we cannot afford.

If we concede that the fight is unwinnable, we risk raising a generation that views their Jewish identity through the lens of victimhood or, worse, as a burden not worth carrying.

The goal must be empowerment, and the message must be to fight precisely because the odds are stacked against them. With the pain of this moment, an opportunity exists to engage people in the Jewish community in ways that may have seemed impossible before

Bret Stephens is correct that we must reinvest in our own institutions. We need to be an "island of excellence," doubling down on Jewish education, literacy, and the imperative of telling “our" story. Ben Shapiro is also correct that Jewish success is the ultimate rebuke to those who wish us ill. But internal strength and external defense are not a zero-sum game; they are both needed in this complex environment. The communitycannot build a thriving "island" if it allows the bridge to the rest of the world to be burned by unchallenged propaganda. We must re-tool our approach, shifting resources away from legacy strategies that no longer move the needle and toward aggressive, modern solutions

The Jewish community cannot afford the cynicism that says nothing can be done, nor can they afford the complacency that says what has been done is enough. The fight against Jew Hatred must be financed, while simultaneously the most robust, educated, and successful version of the Jewish people should be built.

By organizing-online, offline, and within the halls of power-the community can transform from a target into a force. The revolution of Jewish self-defense may seem impossible today, but through organized, relentless effort, incredible things can be accomplished. As Nelson Mandela said “ It always seems impossible until it is done"

Daniel M Rosen is the chairman And Co-founder of IMPACT a 501c3 Dedicated to organizing individuals into communities to combat Jew hatred on social media and beyond. He is a regular contributor to Jerusalem Post, JNS, Israel National News, Times of Israel, Algemeiner and other publications