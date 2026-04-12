During an enforcement operation by the Police National Motorcycle Patrol Unit on Route 76 near Nazareth in northern Israel, a driver's education vehicle was recorded as both the teacher and student used their cellular phones during a driving lesson.

According to the police, each held their phones in violation of the law and in a life-endangering manner.

It was further noted that during driving lessons, the obligation for heightened attention is even greater for both the instructor and the student.

The driving instructor, a man in his 40s from northern Israel, was issued a traffic fine of 1,000 shekels for using a mobile phone.

Police stated that a driving instructor bears double responsibility: to remain focused on the road in order to prevent accidents while an inexperienced student is driving, and, importantly, to serve as a personal example of lawful and safe driving.

Police emphasized that “the fact that both the instructor and the student were each holding a mobile phone during a driving lesson constitutes dangerous and unlawful behavior on the road, a serious problem, and a real risk to all road users."