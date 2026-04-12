תיעוד מטול-כרם: חוסלה מעבדה שייצרה מטענים לפגיעה בצה"ל צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF forces located and destroyed a bomb-making laboratory in Tulkarem on Friday, acting on intelligence information, the military said.

During the operation, troops uncovered a large cache of weapons and materials used in the production of explosive devices. Among the items found were approximately 200 improvised explosives, including pipe bombs, fire extinguishers adapted for attaching explosives to vehicles, large gas canisters with the potential to be used as under-vehicle bombs targeting armored vehicles, and more than 50 kilograms of improvised explosive material.

תיעוד: פיצוץ מעבדת המטענים בטול-כרם צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF stated that the devices prepared in the lab were intended for attacks against IDF forces operating in Judea and Samaria, as well as for use in terrorist attacks targeting Israeli civilians.

According to the military, the laboratory had been operating prior to the launch of ongoing IDF operations in northern Samaria.