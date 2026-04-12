Naturally, blame the Jews.

Word keeps floating throughout YouTube that Israel pushed the United States into this war, as if Trump has no mind of his own.

As If Netanyahu phones Trump and says, “Now here is what I want you to do."

“I am so glad you called, Bibi. Without you I am lost. Now go ahead and give me my orders."

Is that how it goes? I hear you saying, “Don’t be ridiculous, Jack.’

Who, me? I am only telling you what they believe, if not in so many words, among Tucker, Candace, Megyn and other members of the Far Right, who now resemble the Far Left upon this wild notion which has it that Netanyahu controls Trump, thus Israel controls the United States of America.

Loose talk like that and next day somebody takes shots at a synagogue.

So much discontent out there in this world. I wonder how much better it will be once we get to live on the moon.

Let’ face it, people are people, wherever they go, and that is not saying much…certain people, we should say.

What’s the pitch, for example, from these Israel naysayers? Generally, they despise Netanyahu, to the point where we can call it Netanyahu Derangement Syndrome.

At this moment, specifically, they are in an uproar because Netanyahu has been sending in the IDF at Lebanon - to preserve Israel’s sovereignty and safety along its northern border - Lebanon, which is in the hands of Hezbollah, known by all, except Megyn Kelly and clan, as a group of terrorists, supported by the terrorists who run Iran.

You would not know this if you listen to the hot-headed podcasters who point to Israel as the aggressor in this particular conflict.

Forgetting the bombardments that Israel has endured over months, and years, from Hezbollah terrorism.

So that Israel has been forced to evacuate and relocate thousands of residents who try to live a life along the northern border, but cannot do so for all the hostility from Hezbollah.

For that reason, there is no choice except to send in the IDF. Clearly, Israel is the Good Guy, Hezbollah is the Bad Guy.

You would not know this if you attend the podcasters…and even some Network News, blinded by hate toward Israel.

You would not know that it is Israel that saves America’s assets in the region, that a weakened Israel would be a gift for Russia, or even China.

The USA would be elbowed out.

Israel is America’s battleship in the Middle East. So say military experts.

You would not know this if you get your news and opinions from those with black hearts who dominate the podcast world.

Israel, they say, is a monster that wants to gobble up the entire Middle East. That is a ridiculous and hateful accusation.

Yes, Israel needs a military edge against enemies from all sides who wait for a chance to wipe Israel off the map.

Have you forgotten what happens on a day when Israel relaxes? The slaughter of Oct. 7 happens Talking to you, Megyn Kelly and fellow travelers.

Israel fights for its life every day of the week. This is the start-up nation that could, even after the Holocaust. This is the nation you judge?

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings."

Engelhard books J.Engelhard

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the gambling ‘’thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all."