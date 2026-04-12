The Rambam calls out, "Awake, you sleepers, from your sleep!" for the days of repentance, but the Counting of the Omer, the period between Pesach and Shavuot, is also a wake up time.

The Seder, the Pesach holiday and now the counting of the days until the giving of the Torah at Sinai, all offer a time to wake up. While missiles were launched at the only Jewish state and while we are unsure whether they will be launched again, look for the deeper message.

Freedom lies within, and the opportunity to achieve spiritual freedom is opportune at this exact moment.

Seder stands for order, a chance to bring order to one's life, to prioritize what's important and what's distracting. Counting the Omer stands for aspiration.

It's the end of the month of Nissan, of miracles, nissim, a time when we witnessed G-d's outstretched arm. In Iyar, beginning this coming Friday, we both remember the suffering and celebrate our deliverance.

Miracles are happening now, when we are taking on a world threat. We must wake up and look up. Jets soar freely over Iranian skies and Lebanese mountains, with the ability to pick targets. Israel is dominant from the sky.

It's a time to grab onto the metaphor, G-d carries us on His wings, as He guides the wings of the Israeli Air Force.

We're living in the most advanced world, witnessing technological breakthroughs at unprecedented speed, but also in a world of ideology, of extremism, where zealotry is being used by the enemy to justify an unjust war.

These days, there are many voices poisoning the truth, and grabbing onto common sense is critical.

There’s a lot at stake, and it's important to come out on the right side of history, as individuals and as a nation.

Every Jew can break free after this Passover, the holiday of freedom, and embrace their heritage. In every generation one must view himself as if he himself left Egypt, Mitzrayim. Let's wake up and experience freedom.