Rabbi Yitzhak Rapoport is Rosh Kollel in Warsaw, Poland (2021-Present)

Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, is not merely a date on the calendar. For Polish Jews, it is a day that reverberates with personal and collective memory, layered with loss, faith, and the fragile yet persistent thread of renewal. It is a day when silence speaks, when absence is felt as presence, and when the past presses heavily upon the conscience of the present.

The Weight of Polish Jewish Memory

Before the Shoah, Poland was the vibrant heart of world Jewry. Cities like Warsaw, Kraków, and Lublin were not just population centers; they were living repositories of Torah, chassidut, halakhic scholarship, and Jewish creativity. The destruction of Polish Jewry was therefore not only demographic-it was civilizational.

For those who remained or returned after the war, the landscape itself became a kind of silent testimony. Streets once filled with Jewish life stood emptied. Synagogues were destroyed or repurposed. Cemeteries were desecrated. To live as a Jew in post-war Poland was to live among ghosts-holy ghosts of kedoshim whose lives had been sanctified through martyrdom.

Yom Hashoah, in this context, is not abstract remembrance. It is local, immediate, and deeply personal.

A Religious Response to Catastrophe

From an Orthodox perspective, the Shoah resists simple theological explanation. Jewish tradition does not permit easy answers in the face of such overwhelming suffering. The Book of Iyov (Job) reminds us that not all suffering can be explained, and that attempts to do so may themselves be a form of arrogance.

At the same time, Jewish faith insists on meaning-not necessarily explanation, but meaning.

The Shoah is often framed within the concept of hester panim, the “hiding of the Divine face." God is present, yet concealed. The covenant is not broken, but it is obscured. For Polish Jews who continued to observe Torah after the war-often in secret, often with great difficulty-this was not a philosophical idea but a lived reality. To put on tefillin in a land soaked with Jewish blood, to keep Shabbat in a place where Jewish time had been violently interrupted, was itself an act of defiance and faith.

Yom Hashoah thus becomes a day not only of mourning but of emunah-faith tested, wounded, yet enduring.

Between Ashes and Rebirth

From a Religious Zionist perspective, the Shoah cannot be separated from the establishment of the State of Israel. This connection must be handled with sensitivity; it is not a justification of suffering, nor a simplistic cause-and-effect narrative. Six million Jews were not sacrificed “for" the State of Israel. Such language would be theologically and morally untenable.

And yet, history unfolded in a way that is difficult to ignore.

In the immediate aftermath of the Shoah, when European Jewry lay in ruins, the dream of Jewish sovereignty was transformed into reality. For many survivors-particularly those who passed through displaced persons camps-the Land of Israel became not only a refuge but a response. A place where Jewish life could be rebuilt with dignity, strength, and independence.

For Polish Jews who had seen the utter vulnerability of exile, the existence of a Jewish state represented a profound shift in Jewish history. It was experienced by many as a form of geulah, redemption-not complete, not final, but real.

Yom Hashoah, therefore, stands in close proximity to Yom Hazikaron and Yom Haatzmaut in the Israeli calendar. This sequence reflects a deep truth: from destruction to remembrance, from remembrance to sacrifice, and from sacrifice to renewed life.

The Responsibility of Memory

In Poland today, Jewish life exists again-small, fragile, yet meaningful. Synagogues function. Torah is studied. Jewish children are born. This reality carries with it a profound responsibility.

To remember is not only to look backward, but to live forward in a way that honors those who were lost.

Yom Hashoah calls upon Polish Jews-and all Jews-to engage in zikaron, active remembrance. This includes telling the stories, preserving the names, and maintaining the practices that the Nazis sought to erase. But it also includes rebuilding: creating communities, strengthening Torah life, and affirming Jewish identity in the very places where it was nearly extinguished.

A Day of Questions-and Commitment

There are questions that Yom Hashoah raises that will never be fully answered. Why did this happen? Where was God? Why these people, these communities, these children?

Judaism does not demand that we resolve these questions. It demands that we live with them-and despite them.

For the Orthodox Zionist Jew, especially one rooted in the soil and memory of Poland, Yom Hashoah is ultimately a call to commitment:

● Commitment to Torah, even when faith is difficult.

● Commitment to Jewish continuity, even when history has been shattered.

● Commitment to the Jewish people and the State of Israel, as a living affirmation that destruction did not have the final word.

Conclusion

Yom Hashoah is a day of mourning, but not only mourning. It is a day of memory, but not only memory. It is a day that binds together loss and faith, exile and return, silence and speech.

For Polish Jews, it is a day that transforms the very ground beneath their feet into sacred space.

And in that space, amid the echoes of what was lost, there emerges a quiet but unwavering declaration:

Am Yisrael Chai - the people of Israel lives!

For comments: rapoport77@gmail.com