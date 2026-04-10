US President Donald Trump reportedly urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a recent conversation to reduce the scope of Israeli strikes in Lebanon and move toward negotiations.

According to a report by CNN, citing a US official and an additional source, the discussion took place on April 8. Trump is said to have called on Netanyahu to scale back military activity in Lebanese territory and to pursue talks with Lebanon’s official authorities regarding the disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization.

It remains unclear whether Netanyahu accepted the request or simply acknowledged it.

An Israeli official quoted in the report stated that a ceasefire is not currently under consideration, adding that any diplomatic efforts would proceed “under fire."

Meanwhile, the IDF has continued its operations in Lebanon, including strikes carried out on Thursday. Residents in the southern suburbs of Beirut were warned to evacuate due to anticipated military activity.

Several European countries have voiced criticism over Israel’s latest operations against Hezbollah, which reports claim have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

In addition, there are indications from Iran that it may reconsider its understandings with the US if Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue.