The IDF on Friday identified that the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched rockets from a school compound in the Tir Zibneh area in southern Lebanon.

In newly released IDF footage, the heat signature of the launcher is clearly visible as it is transferred in real time within the school grounds, constituting the use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes in violation of international law.

Following the identification, and in accordance with international law, the IDF struck the premises in order to remove the threat to the State of Israel.

The IDF says it "views with severity the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s cynical use of civilian infrastructure for military activity and will continue to operate against the organization’s military infrastructure in accordance with international law to defend the State of Israel."