IDF strikes Hezbollah missile launchers IDF Spokesperson

As part of efforts to degrade and undermine the firing capabilities of Hezbollah, the IDF has struck and dismantled more than 200 rocket launchers, including approximately 1,300 launch tubes.

This week, Ali Kamel Abar al-Hassan, the artillery officer in the Nasser Unit of Hezbollah, was struck and eliminated.

In addition, more than 250 Hezbollah artillery operatives have been struck and eliminated, including 15 commanders responsible for artillery systems in various sectors.

The IDF declared that it "will continue operating with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and will not allow harm to the citizens of the State of Israel, particularly residents of the north."