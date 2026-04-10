There are moments in history when the headlines seem less like news and more like a page torn from our wise and holy Sages. The shifting tone of the international community, the rising chorus of criticism, the sense that Israel-small in size, but immense in significance-stands increasingly alone. For many, this is alarming. For those who have learned the words of our Sages, it is something else entirely: familiar.

Chazal (our Sages) taught that in the period preceding the Geulah, the nations of the world would align themselves against Israel. Not necessarily out of a unified ideology, but through a convergence of interests, pressures, and narratives. The Midrashim and statements in Chazal describe a time when, when Israel will stand isolated, surrounded not only physically, but diplomatically and morally. To the modern ear, this sounds strikingly contemporary.

And yet, these teachings were never meant to instill fear alone. They were meant to provide clarity.

Because the same Chazal who warned of a world turning against us, also promised something far greater: that salvation would come not through alliances, not through shifting political winds, but directly from the Ribbono Shel Olam. When all external supports fall away, what remains is the essential truth-that the destiny of Am Yisrael is not dependent on the approval of the nations.

This is not a call to ignore the realities of geopolitics. Israel must act wisely, responsibly, and with strength. But beneath the strategy lies something deeper: a recognition that history is not random, and certainly not detached from the promises made to our People.

The prophet Zechariah speaks of a time when “all the nations of the earth will gather against Jerusalem." It is a stark image. But the verse does not end there. It continues with divine intervention, with Jerusalem not abandoned, but defended. The gathering of nations is not the conclusion-it is the prelude.

Similarly, the Gemara in Sanhedrin describes turbulent times before the coming of Mashiach: confusion, upheaval, and a sense that the world has lost its moral compass. These are not merely descriptions of chaos; they are signposts, guiding us to understand where we stand in the unfolding story.

It is easy to become disheartened when long-standing allies waver, when international institutions adopt a tone that feels less like fairness, and more like fixation. But perhaps this, too, is part of the process Chazal described-a gradual stripping away of illusions. The idea that our security depends on the goodwill of others is comforting, but it is not enduring.

There is a deeper comfort, though it requires a different kind of strength: the knowledge that we are not alone, even when it appears that we are.

Throughout our history, moments of isolation have often preceded moments of profound transformation. When the Jewish people stood at the edge of the sea, there were no allies, no diplomatic solutions-only a path forward that required faith. When we returned to our Land after centuries of exile, it was not because the world suddenly embraced us, but because something deeper was at work.

So too today. The challenges we face on the world stage may intensify. The rhetoric may sharpen. The sense of standing apart may grow. But if we view these developments through the lens of Chazal, they are not signs of abandonment-they are stages in a process that ultimately leads to Redemption.

This perspective does not eliminate the difficulty. It does not make the headlines easier to read, or the criticism easier to hear. But it does transform the narrative. Instead of asking, “Why is the world turning against us?" we begin to ask, “What are we being called to recognize?"

Perhaps we are being reminded of who we are, and of the unique role we play in history. Perhaps we are being guided, gently or otherwise, to shift our reliance from the temporary, to the eternal.

And perhaps, just perhaps, we are witnessing the early chapters of a story that Chazal began telling long ago-a story that does not end with isolation, but with Redemption.

As the world turns, so too, does history. And if we listen carefully, we may hear in its turning not only the noise of conflict, but the quiet promise that has accompanied us from the beginning: that Am Yisrael does not stand alone, and never has.