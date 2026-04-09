The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a tour today (Thursday) in southern Lebanon and held a situation assessment. He later approved plans for the continuation of operations with the command leadership.

Participating in the visit were the Commander of the Northern Command, MG Rafi Milo; the Head of the Technology and Logistics Directorate, MG Rami Abudraham; the Commander of the 98th Division, BG Guy Levy; the Commander of the Givati Brigade, COL N.; and additional commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his appreciation to the 98th Division and the Givati Brigade for their professionalism and determination in operating on the battlefield.

Following his visit, the Chief of the General Staff also met and spoke with the Head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, Asaf Langleben.

Chief of Staff Zamir stated: “The IDF is at war. We continue to fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organization with great intensity. Yesterday, we entered into a ceasefire in Iran, we are prepared to resume fighting with great determination if required."

"The primary arena of our fighting is here in Lebanon. We continue to deepen the ground operations and continue to strike Hezbollah. This is a very powerful operation; our troops are operating along the front lines and at depth," he said. "The IDF’s achievements in the war against Iran are unprecedented and historic. Iran before this war is not the same Iran; it is far weaker. We have struck across Iran’s entire chain. The blow Iran sustained is one that affects Hezbollah. Hezbollah is isolated within Lebanon and cut off from its strategic artery in Iran. The Lebanese government understands more than ever the magnitude of the problem posed by the presence of a radical, fanatical terrorist organization on its soil."

"While you are operating and advancing at the front, yesterday we delivered a heavy and powerful blow to Hezbollah. They left Dahieh and moved to other locations from which they managed the fight. The objective defined for you is the removal of the direct threat to the residents of the north, which you are carrying out on the ground.

As you advance and fight the enemy, when you look back we see the lights of the communities (of northern Israel), this is the purpose of your mission. We are situated across all fronts and serve as the buffer between the communities and the enemy. Our mission is clear - to continue deepening the damage and to continue weakening Hezbollah. I see the steadfast spirit you demonstrate. You are wearing Hezbollah down.

“In every arena, we are required to operate from a position of clear advantage and decisively defeat the enemy." There is an opportunity here, we will continue to act to restore long-term security to the residents of the north," Zamir concluded.