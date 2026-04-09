Crowds accompanied Touvel Yosef Lifshiz, of blessed memory, a fighter in Battalion 13 of the Golani Brigade, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon, to his final resting place today (Thursday). His funeral began at 15:00 in the military section of the city cemetery.

Among those attending the funeral were former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Minister of Immigration and Absorption Ofir Sofer from the Religious Zionism party.

Lt. Col. Naor Amihai, deputy commander of the Golani Brigade, described the sense of shock and pain following his death. In his remarks, he addressed the family and the soldier’s friends, expressing the depth of the loss. “We stand here with broken hearts, stunned and in pain, struggling to accept the loss," Amihai said. He added, “Toval, you were a top-tier fighter, someone you could trust with your eyes closed."

The mayor of Beit She’an, Noam Jumaa, eulogized him with great sorrow: “Touvel-true to his name-was a person of kindness, dedication, and courage. A frontline machine gunner in the Golani Brigade, an instructor in Yahalom (a leadership program for at-risk youth), and above all, a family man who always volunteered, saw others, and was there for anyone in need. Despite receiving a different assignment, he chose, out of a sense of mission and pride, to follow in the path of his father and older brother and enlist in Golani-out of faith, values, and love of the land."