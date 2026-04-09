Israel's Security Cabinet has covertly approved the establishment of 34 new communities in Judea and Samaria, i24NEWS reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the sweeping move was kept highly confidential to evade American pressure during the campaign against Iran.

According to the details, this would be the largest number of communities approved at once, with 69 communities having been approved in several different decisions so far. With the approval of the new plan, the total number is expected to increase to 103.

The locations of the approved communities are distant; some are deep in areas A and B, where the IDF seldom operates, and their defense would require significant security preparations.

Among the approved communities is Noa, south of Ganim and Kadim, near Qabatiya, an Emek Dotan, which will connect Sa-Nur, Homesh, and Shavei Shomron.

Sources who spoke with i24NEWS said that the IDF Chief of Staff, who was present at the cabinet session, did not outright oppose the move on the diplomatic level, but did express professional reservations due to personnel limitations.

The military requested that the decision's implementation be gradual and spread out over time to allow for the defense preparations, but this position was not accepted, and the decision passed.

The main reason the decision was kept under wraps was the desire to avoid heavy diplomatic pressure from the US administration, especially amid the conflict in Iran.

It was further reported that, as part of the decision, the cabinet approved the establishment of energy, water, and electric infrastructure even before the completion of land regulation procedures. This is a significant policy change designed to accelerate the establishment of the settlements and ensure their immediate survival in the area.