The Tel Aviv District Police Prosecution Unit has filed an indictment against a 27-year-old resident of Samaria, who broke into a house in Bnei Brak during the evening hours, during a barrage of missiles from Iran.

According to the indictment, while the family rushed to enter a protected space and lock its door, the defendant took advantage of the situation, infiltrated the apartment, and sat down to eat dinner at the dining room table.

After finishing his meal, he entered the kitchen to take some "seconds," but at that point, the father left the protected space and saw him. A fight broke out between the two, after which the burglar managed to flee the apartment.

A volunteer police officer who resides next door heard the apartment owner shouting, "Thief, thief!" and began to chase the suspect, and managed to catch him.

In his interrogation, the defendant confessed to his actions and explained that his hunger led him to break into the home. "I have been homeless for a year," he claimed. I was hungry during the holiday. I saw food on the table through the blinds, and I decided to go in and eat."

The prosecution is demanding that the defendant be kept in custody until the end of the legal proceedings against him. At the same time, the police have requested that the defendant be sent for a psychiatric evaluation.