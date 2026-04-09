European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar exchanged sharp remarks amid Israel's continued operations against the Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon.

Kallas stated that "Hezbollah dragged Lebanon into the war, but Israel’s right to defend itself does not justify inflicting such massive destruction." She added that "Israeli strikes killed hundreds last night, making it hard to argue that such heavy-handed actions fall within self-defence."

She further warned that "Israeli actions are putting the US-Iran ceasefire under severe strain," adding that "the Iran truce should extend to Lebanon." Kallas also said that "Hezbollah must disarm" and that "the EU supports Lebanon’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah."

In response, Sa'ar addressed Kallas directly, writing: "Dear High Rep., these are the facts:" He stated that "since Hezbollah began its attacks unprovoked on March 2nd, it has indiscriminately fired roughly 6,500 missiles, rockets and drones at Israeli communities and citizens."

Sa'ar said that "the IDF action yesterday in Lebanon was a precise strike, based on intelligence, aimed at dozens of terror targets: Hezbollah command centers manned by terrorists, weapons depots and launch sites." He added that "the vast majority of the casualties were Hezbollah terrorists" and asserted that "no other military in the world is able to strike so precisely with minimal civilian casualties."

"Dear High Rep., this action was far more precise than in any other war you’re familiar with," Sa'ar continued.

Addressing Kallas’s call to extend the ceasefire, Sa'ar said: "Your call to extend the ceasefire to Lebanon is exactly the Iranian terror regime’s position." He added that "it makes Lebanon not just de-facto under Iranian occupation. It makes Lebanon de-jure Iranian territory," and stated that "the US already made it clear that Lebanon is not part of the deal."

Sa'ar also challenged Kallas’s assertion regarding Hezbollah’s disarmament, writing: "You claimed that Hezbollah ‘agreed to disarm’. When did that happen???" He added: "The opposite is true. Time and again Hezbollah declared they won’t."

He further stated that "despite its commitment to do so in the November 2024 ceasefire - the Lebanese government hadn’t done that, as we can all clearly see today," adding that "ridiculously enough, Hezbollah ministers still serve in the Lebanese government."