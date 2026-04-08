The war with Iran has worsened American public opinion toward Israel and Netanyahu. A new survey by the Pew Research Center indicates that support for Israel and its prime minister has reached an unprecedented low in the United States.

According to the poll, 60% of respondents said they “hold an unfavorable opinion of Israel," an increase of 7 percentage points compared to a similar survey conducted last year, when 53% expressed negative views.

In 2022, only 40% held a negative opinion of Israel. In the current survey, just 37% said they have a favorable view of the country. When asked, “How much confidence do you have in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs?", 59% responded that they do not trust him.

This marks an increase of 7 percentage points compared to last year, and a 20-point increase compared to a 2023 survey. The data shows a clear partisan divide: 80% of Democratic Party voters now hold a negative view of Israel, compared to 41% of Republican voters.

Among American Jews, 64% hold a favorable view of Israel, and among evangelicals, 65% still maintain a positive opinion. Among Catholic Christians, only 35% express a favorable view of Israel, while 39% of non-evangelical white Protestants still hold a positive opinion.