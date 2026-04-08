Noa Mor, 38, from Tel Aviv, was killed this past Sunday in a kitesurfing accident in Sinai, Egypt. She was born in Jerusalem and worked as an engineer developing technologies for brain and spinal procedures.

Her family said, “Noa was a woman full of life and love-for nature, the mountains, and the sea. She loved to travel, dance, create, and live her life with intensity and sensitivity. Her presence always lit up her surroundings-with a wide smile, an open heart, and a rare ability to connect people."

The family added that Noa made a significant contribution to the fields of medicine and technology. “Noa was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, and she leaves behind a mother, two brothers, two nieces and nephews, and many friends-shocked and grieving," they said.

Two days earlier, Leah Yocheved Zinger, a 36-year-old resident of Jerusalem, was killed in a car accident in Bulgaria while returning from visiting the grave of Rabbi Eliezer Yitzhak Papo, author of the “Pele Yoetz," ahead of the Passover holiday. Four other Israeli women were injured in the accident and were taken conscious to a local hospital for treatment.