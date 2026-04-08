El Al announced this evening (Wednesday) that it is resuming broad and significant operations and accelerating its return to a regular flight schedule, following the ceasefire in the campaign against Iran.

Among the destinations to which El Al will operate flights as early as next week: Athens, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Budapest, Batumi, Tbilisi, Rome, Frankfurt, Munich, Larnaca, Lisbon, Madrid, Moscow, Milan, Bucharest, Prague, Vienna, Warsaw, Zurich, London, Bangkok, Phuket, Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Passengers on these flights will be automatically assigned. Full details regarding flight assignments are available on the El Al website. Once customer assignments for next week’s flights are completed, the public will be updated and available seats will open for sale.

During the month, the company will continue to gradually expand its operations and, accordingly, the list of destinations it serves, until a full flight schedule to all destinations is restored. It was emphasized that changes and adjustments to the flight schedule are still expected throughout the month, depending on the situation.