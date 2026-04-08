Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation on Wednesday regarding the ceasefire with Iran.

Netanyahu opened by thanking the citizens of Israel, "When you proved resilience and sat in the protected rooms and shelters, together, we achieved incredible achievements; our soldiers on the front, and you at the rear."

According to the Prime Minister, "The state of Israel has achieved tremendous achievements, achievements which until not long ago seemed totally imaginary. Iran is weaker than ever; Israel is stronger than ever. That is the bottom line of the campaign until this moment."

Netanyahu clarified that Israel has more goals to achieve in Iran, and added, "We will achieve them through an agreement or by restarting the war. We are ready to return to battle at any moment needed. The finger is on the trigger." He also made clear that the ceasefire was coordinated with Israel: "They didn't surprise us at the last moment. This is not the end of the war, but rather a stop on the way to achieving all the goals."

The Prime Minister thanked US President Donald Trump and said that "your deep friendship and allyship changes the face of the Middle East." According to Netanyahu, "We set out together to remove the existential threat to the State of Israel and the entire free world. If we had not launched 'Rising Lion' and if we had not launched 'Roaring Lion,' Iran would have already had a nuclear weapon and many thousands of missiles to destroy Israel and threaten all of our existence. We have removed the double existential threat. We set the terror regime back years."

"Not only did we destroy existing missiles, but we destroyed factories that manufacture missiles. They are not manufacturing new missiles. We hit the nuclear program hard. We destroyed many nuclear infrastructures and centrifuges."

Regarding the enriched materials that remain in Iran, Netanyahu added, "It will leave Iran, whether through an agreement, or with renewal of war."

Netanyahu clarified that the ceasefire does not include Hezbollah, "We are continuing to hit them, today we landed the hardest blow on Hezbollah since the Pager Operation."