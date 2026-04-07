IDF pursues and strikes Hezbollah terrorists IDF Spokesperson's Unit

146 Division troops continue their activity in southern Lebanon, strengthening the forward defensive area for the purpose of ensuring the safety of the residents of northern Israel.

According to a statement Tuesday from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the Division’s soldiers eliminated approximately 130 terrorists and dismantled more than 1,000 terror infrastructure sites.

In several instances, Division soldiers identified terrorists who posed an imminent threat to them. With rapid target acquisition and engagement, the terrorists were eliminated by the Israeli Air Force following attempts to flee.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of the Seventh Day of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)