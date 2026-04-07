The Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that hundreds of additional worshipers may be allowed to enter the Western Wall plaza, beyond the temporary High Court decision, subject to approval by security officials.

In a position submitted to the Supreme Court, the foundation noted that there are additional protection solutions that have not yet been exhausted, which may allow a wider audience to stay safely at the holy site.

It was also reported that the existing restrictions are creating congestion and queues outside the square, which raises safety difficulties. The foundation emphasized that any expansion will be carried out in coordination with the Home Front Command and the Israel Police and in accordance with security guidelines, while balancing the protection of human life and allowing freedom of prayer.