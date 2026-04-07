During a live broadcast from space by the Artemis 2 mission crew, viewers were surprised to see a jar of Nutella spread suddenly floating through the cabin, drifting from side to side in zero gravity.

The unexpected moment quickly drew attention online, with many questioning whether the appearance was staged or coincidental.

Nutella responded to the incident with a lighthearted statement: “Honored to have traveled further than any spread in history. Taking spreading smiles to new heights."

Social media users were quick to react, with many describing the footage as “free advertising." One user, Tamir Shahar, who shared the clip, wrote: “Companies pay millions of dollars for a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl halftime show. Then this happened to Nutella yesterday on Artemis 2-spontaneously."

The moment also inspired humorous responses from businesses. The team behind the “Khalil and Sons" restaurant in Ramla shared an animated clip depicting their branded hummus floating through space. “There’s no one like NASA-they know what they’re doing up there," the post read.