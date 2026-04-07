Juda Honickman is Spokesperson for One Israel Fund

The sea was in front of them. The Egyptians were behind them. And the Jews stood on dry land and did nothing.

Dry land. The safe place. The reasonable place. The place that was about to get them all killed.

Some fell to their knees and prayed. Some panicked. Some turned on Moshe. The Midrash records the arguments, the paralysis.

And then Nachshon walked into the water.

Not dramatically. Not with a speech. He just walked in. Ankle deep. Knee deep. Waist deep. No sign from heaven. No parting. Just a man walking into the sea because standing on dry land was no longer something he could do.

The water kept rising. Chest. Shoulders. Chin. And still nothing.

Up to his nostrils, the Midrash is specific about this, and only then did the sea split.

G-d waited until the last possible second. Until the action was total. Until there was no exit ramp, no way to say well I walked in a little but then it got too deep. Only when Nachshon was fully in, fully committed, only then did G-d reveal His plan.

Here's what we don't talk about enough on the Shvii Shel Pesach, the last day of the holiday .

G-d told Moshe to stop praying.

Not gently. Not as a suggestion.

"Why are you crying out to Me? Speak to the children of Israel and let them travel."

That's G-d saying: the moment for prayer has passed. Now is the moment to move.

Prayer matters. Torah matters. I'm not here to argue otherwise. G-d forbid.

But there is a moment, and the Torah is explicit that this was one of them, where the call is not to learn, not to daven, not to deliberate. The call is to walk into the sea.

We live in a world full of dry land.

Comfortable positions. Reasonable cautions. Communities built on the logic of not yet, not now, not us. Leaders who meet every crisis with a call for increased prayer and increased learning, and almost never with a call for the thing that actually splits seas.

I understand the impulse. Dry land feels solid under your feet. It feels responsible. It feels like the adult choice.

But ask yourself: what did dry land actually offer the Jews at the Yam Suf? The Egyptians were closing in. Surrounded by wild animals. The water wasn't moving. Standing still, however righteously, was a complete death sentence.

The radical action is never what you did yesterday.

That's the part that gets missed. Nachshon didn't walk into the sea because he was an activist, a risk-taker, or a personality type. He walked in because the situation demanded something that the situation had never demanded before.

The ordinary actions, the ones that had sustained them through Egypt, through the plagues, through the Exodus itself, those actions were not going to work here.

The sea required something new. Something that looked, from the dry land, like madness.

So, what is the madness that this moment requires of us?

I saw it on October 7th, and since, as soldiers ran toward Gaza when every instinct said run the other way.

I saw it when Jews got on a plane to Israel after October 7th, not despite the war, but because of it. Because they understood that standing on dry land wasn't enough anymore.

That's Nachshon. Not a hero from a distance. A man at the waterline, then past it, then under it, with no guarantee of what comes next.

I know I’ll get some pushback for this. Some of those soldiers didn't come home. And someone from a comfortable suburb will say “see? Proof. Stay on dry land."

But the jumping and the outcome are not the same thing. Nachshon's act was not validated by his survival. It was validated by what it said about who he was and who we're supposed to be.

We honor the ones who didn't make it back not by retreating to the shore. We honor them by following them in and walking through to the other side.

Ask any child who knows the story: who was Nachshon?

They won't tell you about what happened after. They won't describe the crossing or the singing or the celebration on the other side.

They'll tell you he’s the one who jumped. That's it. That's what we remember. A man who jumped.

Because that jump, that one impossible act, triggered a response from G-d that nobody in the world could have imagined. Because nobody in the world had ever seen anything like it before.

We are waiting for something like that again. As a nation. As a people. We are standing at the edge of something the world has never seen, waiting for a miracle that has no modern precedent.

The only question is whether we're going to stand on dry land and hope it happens, or jump in and make it happen.

Stop waiting.

Jump in.