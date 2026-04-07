הזירה בנהריה מד"א

Since the early morning hours on Tuesday, northern Israel has been under an intense barrage of missiles launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah.

According to the IDF, at the time of publication, since the morning, approximately 40 missiles have been launched toward the Galilee, with the most recent volley focusing on the coastal city of Nahariya.

Approximately ten missiles were launched toward the city in the most recent barrage. Several missiles or interception fragments fell in the city, causing damage in the heart of the residential areas.

Magen David Adom ambulance crews reported that they were treating two individuals with minor physical injuries and two additional shock victims.

Police explosive ordnance disposal experts are working to clear impact sites and search for unexploded warheads, as firefighters work to extinguish fires that broke out due to the impacts.