A cluster missile launched from Iran toward central Israel on Tuesday morning ended miraculously without injuries.

Sirens sounded across multiple areas, including Gush Dan, the Sharon region, and the Shephelah, following the launch. Security officials later confirmed that although five separate impact sites were identified, no casualties were reported.

Cluster submunitions were found across central Israel, causing damage to property and infrastructure at several locations.

The most significant incident occurred in Ramat HaSharon, where either the rocket or its debris struck near a public shelter. The blast overturned a parked car, flipping it onto its roof before it came to a stop against the shelter wall. The vehicle and surrounding area sustained heavy damage.

Another impact was reported near Ayalon Mall, on the border between Ramat Gan and Bnei Brak. There, a fragment struck the road, leaving a crater and damaging a nearby parked vehicle.

In Rosh HaAyin, rocket debris hit a sidewalk and the fence of a private home. Residents reported hearing loud explosions, but no injuries were reported.

Police bomb disposal teams are continuing to search additional locations across central Israel to ensure no unexploded ordnance remains in public areas.